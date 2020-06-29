Speak Up, Silent Majority
Dear Sir,
Dear Silent Majority, I know you don’t make a habit of cluttering up the streets carrying signs. I don’t either, but I know you are there. Somehow the rest of the world needs to know how we feel about the good things this president has done: “We will say Merry Christmas. We are a Christian nation. Church is essential. The Bible and prayer are backbones of our society. Israel is to be honored. Political correctness is a disease.”
Could you write more letters, make more phone calls, send emails? This nation is in crisis. Let the president know we outnumber the libs. Write Brett Kavanaugh. Tell him he has profoundly disappointed us.
And for Heaven’s sake, vote.
Anne Cutshall
Greeneville