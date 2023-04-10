Re: “Hawk Explains Reasoning In House Expulsion Votes,” The Greeneville Sun, Saturday-Sunday, April 8-9 2023.
Those that know me know how much I love Greene County and how badly I wish to protect it, but there is no protecting us from the Tennessee General Assembly. What concerns me most about this terrible situation our legislators have put us in, is that they don’t seem to realize this is 2023; this is not 1850. They still seem to be unaware of how bad we were made to look, not only in the national news, but around the world.
The Republicans want decorum? Nothing can change the invective we witnessed on the floor of our House. This Republican Assembly is polite and full of decorum, all right, until it comes to women and blacks.
What an interesting quote from Mr. Hawk: “We had a tragedy of children and adults being senselessly killed by an evil woman ...” The gun bears no responsibility? Only the “evil woman?”
He goes on to say, that his colleagues decided to make the story about themselves as anarchists instead or mourning? Anarchists don’t mourn? Our TN 3 were trying to fight for sensible gun laws as hard as they could. Then two black men were expelled for that. None of these three embezzled, raped a child, or fondled an intern.
Did Mr. Hawk say anything when Gloria Johnson was given a closet for an office and for being a vocal and a smart woman, who pushes back against Republican extremism? Did Mr. Hawk say anything when the Republicans gerrymandered her very house address, her very home, out of her own district and she had to move to still be representative of Knoxville? Did Mr. Hawk say anything when the supermajority of Republicans cut off the Democrats’ mics when they tried to introduce legislation? No. He did not. Only the far right is making the rules. That’s not Democracy.
The entire day was a crushing national spectacle that makes Tennessee look out of touch and out of time. We look really bad. I like David and liked his late father, but, I saw what I saw — and so did the whole world, and what I saw was shameful, despicable, and overtly racist.