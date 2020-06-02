The police officer who killed George Floyd has been arrested and charged. The Minneapolis Police Department responded swiftly and correctly by firing all the officers present at the murder. But that city’s justice system required days of protest that turned violent and destructive before it could finally decide that arrest was required.
I wonder ... if white citizens of Minneapolis had immediately, massively, joined the black community’s peaceful protest — yes, masked and socially distanced — calling for justice and honest arrest ... I wonder if perhaps arrest warrants would have been issued sooner and the looting and burning could have been averted. Such action would have taken courage during this pandemic. It took courage for the black people, but it was necessary for them because, as one reporter on Washington Week put it, they were “at their wits’ end” with anguish over the disregard for justice and the daily fear for their childrens’ lives.
The thing is ... we have to get to the point where we white citizens are also “at our wits’ end” over racism, over brutality, over mass shootings, that we will protest this evil wherever we live in streets all across America. We have to need to stand on behalf of our sisters and brothers and children who live in agony for lack of justice, wherever they are. We have to, because we really are in this together. The pandemic has taught us that. Without justice for all, none of us are free, and this evil is destroying each of us, now.
Susan A. Jackson
Greeneville