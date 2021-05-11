State Budget Is Good, But More Money Should Go To K-12
Dear Sir:
Tennesseans have much to be proud of in the 2021-2022 budget that Gov. Bill Lee recently signed.
Some of the accomplishments are exciting, especially the $100 million that will go toward providing high-speed broadband to every Tennessean – a dire need in our tech-savvy world – and $145 million for air and rail transportation infrastructure.
It is a smart budget that makes some truly good investments.
I was, however, disappointed to see funding for K-12 schools and teachers’ salaries not be higher. The National Education Association currently ranks Tennessee 46th in student funding.
Times are tight, as everyone knows. But thanks in part to good leadership in Tennessee, we are enjoying better-than-expected revenues, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In other words, the money is there. For example, state legislators elected to send $4.2 million to out-of-state nonprofits. That includes $1.2 million for the Tim Tebow Foundation and $3 million to the Human Coalition. Worthy causes, I’m sure. But surely we should first be investing more in the children of Tennessee and the educators who teach them.
When it comes to K-12 education funding, we simply must do better in the Volunteer State.
O.J. Early
Tusculum