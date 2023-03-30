This letter is addressing a letter in The Greeneville Sun on Wednesday, March 22. The writer states her objections to some of the GOP’s new bills and seemed to be very upset with them. The statement that the GOP is going deeper and deeper in the mud would be up for debate.
The first issue mentioned was Roe being overturned (by the Supreme Court) and the trigger law going into effect with no exceptions. In the same paper, it stated “Tennessee House OKs Narrow Abortion Exemption Bill.”
Also, the writer expresses anger because of drag-shows becoming illegal, gender-affirming medical treatments were banned, and a bill that was introduced to give those on death row a choice of lethal injection or a firing squad. Rep. Paul Sherrell stated another choice might be death by hanging, to which he later apologized.
Four death row inmates requested the firing squad because of its quick and instant results compared to the lethal injections and their failures to eliminate physical pain, sometimes.
As to the question, What country is this and W.W.J.D.? This is America. The one founded on Judeo-Christian principles. In Mark 10:19, Jesus quoted the commandments. The sixth one says, Though shalt not kill. Isn’t surprising that a couple of verses prior, Jesus is blessing the children. Genesis 1:27 and 28 should explain the rest.
If bills HB-1245 and SB-1152 pass, it would give an option just like the state of Utah has, for death row inmates to choose one of these routes.