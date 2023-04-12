Dear Sir:
I stand with the Tennessee Three. Appalling the behavior of the rest of this Conservative GOP legislature’s hypocritical, undemocratic, un-Jesus! The audacity of y’all to even try to compare this situation to the terrorist mob, which violently and aggressively charged into and desecrated, in war like fashion, our nation’s Capitol on January 6, 2021, a mob who murdered and beat police officers in cold blood, a mob bringing guns, staffs, poles, bats, flags and weapons of war, who came with intent to kill members of Congress, calling for the lynching of the vice president of the USA. A mob that intended to overthrow the U.S. government based on election lies by prominent leaders in the GOP; that continues to unabashedly support the leaders of that movement!
What the Tennessee Three did, was not anywhere near the same sport, when they engaged in non-violent, peaceful, USA Constitutionally protected protest, with a bullhorn, to be recognized, to address the safety of children and others, from these ridiculous sick societal mass shootings and death! This is what good leaders are supposed to do! This is the very basic task of government, to protect and provide for the safety of all its people!
While you white, self-proclaimed “Christian” men are feeling disrespected by black men and a white woman speaking, there are still shootings going on, and people are dying! All you folks are doing is increasing the number of guns and weapons of war.
Why, I ask, have you not addressed the opioid abuser death problem in the same manner; by flooding the market with more drugs and removing any restrictions on drug use! Why not just let people choose or openly use drugs? Why? Instead you have enacted a war on opioids, thrown billions of dollars at the problem, have taken great steps doing everything you can think of to “save lives” by legislating regulations, even infringing and banning the ability and rights of non-drug abusers to have access to pain medicines. You have no reluctance to restrict the rights of women to make their own healthcare and reproductive choices. You choose to run roughshod over or control the decisions and rights of others in matters that don’t require any sacrifice by you. What happens to your logic when it comes to controlling life-taking, dangerous guns?
As a woman, a voting citizen, who has lived in this “conservative” culture for many years, I understand what it is like to not be heard and to have your voice silenced and ignored; why it may be necessary to grab a bullhorn to raise your voice over the staggering silence and purposeful ignorance of the prevailing party.
While you fail to do your duty to protect the communities and legislate to represent all the people, as the United States Code, Bill of Rights, Constitution and ideals demand, maybe you should reconsider “wokeness” after all, it is the 21st century!
Jeannine Horton
Greeneville