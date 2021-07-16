State’s Disregard For Children’s Health Is Shameful
Dear Sir:
Congratulations, Tennessee! No more vaccines! You have once more earned yourself the top star on the Wall of Shame. (Remember the Snopes Trial?) But this time it’s steaming with even more ignominy. It’s hard to top playing politics with our children’s health.
I’m an eighth-generation Tennesseean whose efforts to return to my home state finally succeeded, but now I wonder why I thought that was a good idea. Apparently Tennessee has decided it may not need a health department at all — at least it’s future generation doesn’t — even with the dramatic rise of the latest diabolical COVID variant. And yeah, this time it’s hospitalizing and killing young people.
And bravo, Tennessee! We’re 44th out of the 50 states in lowest vaccine rate for our population, (but hey, that’s better than Alabama and Mississippi, who rock the bottom.) Is there a nostalgic yearning for those big refrigerator morgue trucks backed up to our overflowing hospitals? Ah, remember those good old days?
You break my heart, beloved Tennessee, for making yourself a national disgrace, ridiculed for aligning yourself with all the ugly stereotypes that tarnish the South with accusations of ignorance and stupidity. I am only grateful all my children are grown and living elsewhere. But what about our Tennessee young people? Does anyone care enough to protect them? Does anyone have the courage to put them first?
Alexandra Walker Clark
Greeneville