Dear Sir,
I read an article by Kimberlee Kruesi, Associated Press, that appeared in The Greeneville Sun Sept. 1 indicating that Tennessee “ … now leads the nation in criminalizing common protest tactics …”
This article goes on to summarize recent legislation that increases penalties for “common protest tactics” like “pitching a tent on the Capitol grounds,” “marching in the street,” and “displaying a weapon while ‘causing physical contact’ with a first-responder in a provocative way.” It goes on to other states that are considering similar legislation.
The idea of “common protest tactics” that include the denial of Constitutional freedoms for others does not exist in our Constitution. No one is better than anyone else.
Regarding the Bill of Rights: “Congress shall make no law … abridging the freedom of speech … the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.”
The inalienable right so stated above is based on an idea that one can have these freedoms but must not infringe on the same freedoms of others.
Case in point: Pitching tents in public parks, Capitol grounds and other public places where others have a right to assemble and use, if doing so takes that right away from others and deprives them of their rights is not a Constitutional right.
Using the sidewalk to protest, while allowing pedestrian traffic to proceed uninhibited is incorporated in this right. Blocking the sidewalk, thus depriving others their right to use it is not a Constitutional right and laws reflect that.
Marching in the street, depriving others the use of such, is not afforded by the Constitution. If a permit is given by local authorities then it is permissible for the time of the permit. After that, the street reverts to its primary use and depriving others of that is not a Constitutional right.
Most states, including Tennessee, have laws that ensure everyone’s Constitutional rights are protected during these times of protests, but we’ve seen and experienced extreme violations, sometimes going on for weeks across the nation as some people believe their right to be heard must trample all other people’s rights under the Constitution. Laws and subsequent penalties are meant to prevent or discourage such behavior. If the penalties are not serving their function, then logic dictates an increase in penalties until compliance and respect for “law and order” in our society is achieved.
Tennessee is properly responding to the increase in lawlessness in order to protect law abiding Tennesseans and to preserve their rights under the Constitution.
Joel Everett
Chuckey