Stimulus Money Should Come From Tariffs
Dear Sir:
Why doesn’t President Trump use the tariff money we collect from Chinese imports to send out stimulus checks to Wuhan virus victims the same way he pays our mid-west farmer victims of Chinese boycott? Will our current and incoming elected politicians please take action on this and provide answers? Since no congressional authority is required to pay the farmers out of the tariff fund there should be no congressional authority required to pay we the people by the for the people either. I merely remind our current, incoming, and outgoing elected officials that it would be nice to remind the president of this.
Pelosi, Schumer, et al have been an ongoing long-term disgrace on this issue and have punished their own people, the American people enough, holding stimulus money hostage to their greed, personal and political gain, and their pork barrel projects, programs, and desires that have nothing to do with helping people now. A single-issue bill should have been passed and signed into law a long time ago.
Marc Bush
Greeneville