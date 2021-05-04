Support Tent Revival Returning To Greeneville
Dear Sir:
This letter is to inform Greeneville and Greene County that “The Gospel Tent” is returning to Greeneville May 24. Previously the tent was set up in Chuckey and our county saw hundreds of people give their lives to Christ. Many of them were Greene County students.
The revival started at Greystone Church and outgrew the building, so a huge tent was erected in the Chucky area. People came from many different states and many different countries. This year, the huge, 3,000 seat tent, that was in Washington, D.C. last year, is going up on the 11E Bypass beside the Harvest Restaurant. There is plenty of outdoor space for distancing if preferred.
This could be the last year for people to see a mighty move of God in our county, and we want to support this in every way possible.
The Voice of Hope team, with evangelist David R. Harrison, are asking for your prayers and attendance. The services will be held nightly Monday through Friday at 7 p.m. May 24-June 4. There will be special singing each night.
Thank you in advance Greeneville and Greene County.
Betty Beach
Mosheim