John Hancock said, “Resistance to tyranny becomes the Christian and social duty of each individual … Continue steadfast and, with a proper sense of your dependence on God, nobly defend those rights which heaven gave, and no man ought to take from us.”
The emergence of this manufactured crisis throughout the world is doing exactly what its creators intended: sew perpetual fear, stoke division, and muddy the doctrine of liberty that established America. As I read the news release from local gubernatorial candidate Casey Nicholson, I wondered … what exactly is he a minister of?
It should not be lost on your readers that he is co-founder of “Indivisible Greene County,” a group that laughably claims to be non-partisan activists while advocating the policies of leftists. It was a director of this outfit who found it sensible to argue that biological men in women’s apparel ingesting estrogen should be recognized as “transgender women.” Just one glaring example demonstrating their inclination to defy nature and our creator.
I found it interesting that this gentleman boasts of his experience dictating when people are permitted to worship in the Lord’s House, and authority to force masks on them when “allowing” entrance. It is no surprise that this time of uncertainty pulled the “mask” off of what many already knew. Church “leaders” in this modern era are few and far between that teach everything written between Genesis 1 and Revelation 22. Now it’s just a career, a financial institution, or a social club to gain popularity. If the Word of God isn’t the foundation of your faith and works, stop calling yourself a Christian. Jesus T-shirts and diplomas aren’t fooling anyone, and your worldly fear stinks to high heaven. The teachings of Christ sound entirely different than those of hysteria, idols of protection, and forced obedience to the word of documented liars. That sounds like the doctrine of devils to me.
To those disheartened by the overall condition of the churches, let me assure you that not all have wilted in the face of adversity, and urge you to not forsake the assembling of yourselves in the houses of prayer that are open and preaching the gospel. Our nation is in desperate need of a return to its roots of faith and courage, not continuing in this counterfeit salvation being perpetrated across the media.
While I appreciate the candidate’s concern for “our kids,” my child is being raised by mother and father. We don’t require the assistance of a governor, president, or school board to take part in parental decisions … only God. Any force or coercion attempted to usurp these rights will be met with fierce opposition. Tread lightly.
Finally, the good-book says in the last days men will be lovers of their own selves. Traitors, heady, high-minded, covetous, boasters, proud, blasphemers, unthankful, unholy, trucebreakers, false accusers, without natural affection, despisers of those that are good, having a form of godliness, but denying the power thereof. Welcome to the last days … Stand sure.
AJ Anderson
Greeneville