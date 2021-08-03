Taking Issue With Items On The Opinion Page
Dear Sir:
I am writing in response to two issues from your editorial page of recent.
The first concerns the editorial cartoon your paper published on Thursday, July 29 comparing Capitol police officers to Revolutionary War Patriots. This was an affront to those brave men and women who died for freedom not only in that war but all the wars that Americans have fought and died in since. While the breach of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, should not have happened and should never happen again, the comparison is way off base. Also, there are factual accounts of police officers allowing people into the Capitol building that day as well as accounts of police officers taking “selfies” with protestors. In my opinion, none of these officers are comparable to Revolutionary War Patriots!
The second is the letter by Mr. Darrell Key, chairman of the Greene County Democratic Party, of Friday, July 30, 2021. Mr. Key laments being called names, insulted and booed just because of being a Democrat. All I can say is welcome to the club! Democrats and the Democratic State-run media call Republicans and Trump supporters deplorable, ignorant, rednecks, racists, stupid, Nazis, Klu Klux Klan members, bigots, white supremacists, misogynist … and the list could go on for a long time. It is sad that this is a fact of our time. Name calling by Republicans AND Democrats should be condemned by both parties.
Tom Bible
Greeneville