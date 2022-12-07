I recently read the article in Dec. 5 edition concerning the state looking at options such as toll roads, electric vehicle fees, and other ways and means of generating revenue for roadway projects. However, I believe this responsibility should be left to those whom have created this mess. Those fleeing states where policies have caused crime, economic unrest, and burdensome government regulations.
Citizens of such states as California, Illinois, New York, and Washington State allowed this to happen in their home states. Now, their lack of competency in managing their respective states, is now causing a burden and hardship on we native Tennesseans.
Those fleeing to Tennessee are now causing great stress on health care, transportation infrastructure, and particularly driving up home prices at unprecedented rates. Native Tennesseans and naturalized immigrants starting their American journey in Tennessee, are being pushed out of communities and neighborhoods, many of whom have called those places home for many generations by not being able to afford real estate in those areas, due to transplants exorbitantly overpaying for appraised value of such properties.
So as our beloved state scrambles to accommodate those who have destroyed their home state or allowed it to be destroyed, let us also hold responsible the individuals and politicians who have made the Faustian bargain that has been detrimental to native Tennesseans’ way of life.
So how do we generate the much-needed revenue? “Tax the Transplants.”