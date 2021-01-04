Dear Sir:
Hope you enjoyed your previous tax cuts, because an increase is coming January 2021. The increase is embedded within the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. The Republican Party built in tax increases beginning in 2021, for nearly everyone but those at the very top.
That law initially lowered taxes for most Americans, but it built in automatic tax increases every two years that begin in 2021 and that by 2027 would affect all taxpayers with incomes of under $100,000. It is in fact, a delayed tax increase disguised as a tax cut.
At the time the tax bill was enacted, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office and the Joint Committee on Taxation reported the following:
The current poverty line for a family of four is $26,200. People with incomes between $10,000 and $30,000 — nearly one-quarter of Americans — are among those scheduled to pay a higher average tax rate in 2021 than in years before the tax “cut” was passed. The Congressional Budget Office and Joint Committee estimated that those with an income of $20,000 to $30,000 would owe an extra $365 next year — these are people who are struggling just to pay rent and put food on the table.
When the law’s provisions are fully enacted in 2027, the country will be divided into two groups: Those making over $100,000 will on average get a tax cut. Those earning under $100,000 — an income bracket encompassing three-quarters of taxpayers — will not. Furthermore, people with annual incomes in excess of $1 million dollars, or the top 0.3 percent in the country, have received a huge gift — the average tax rate in 2019 for this group was 2.3 percent lower than before the tax cut, saving that average taxpayer over $64,000 — more than the average American family makes in a year.
Elections matter. Previous elections gave Republicans the power to enact these tax provisions. The increases, unfairly aimed at the vast majority of Americans who are also disproportionately suffering in the pandemic, will cause even more hardship.
We will soon get to see how the new administration addresses these laws which are currently benefitting the rich, party donors at the expense of the American working class.
Hopefully the changes we will be seeing from the new administration will guide us in future elections.
Art Gillen
Greeneville