Dear Sir:
As US Nitrogen was "based" on Holston Munitions as there was nothing else to compare it to — please note that the clean up for Holston Munitions has been ongoing for — I'd say 20 years. So? Who is paying for the clean up of US Nitrogen? Per the "Pilot Agreement" with the Greeneville Greene County IDB, the tax payers of Greene County will be. That is unacceptable to the people. The people here were never asked about that. Nor were we EVER informed. This creates a burden on the Appalachian that we cannot absorb. Plus, TDEC knew what a financial and environmental problem Holston Munitions is, was and continues to be.
Park Overall
Afton