Taxpayers Shouldn’t Subsidize Electric Vehicle Charging
Dear Sir:
Chew on this thought and see what you think about it. Our Congress just voted to force the American people pay out to the tune of $1.2 trillion, using the phony mantra “Build Back America.” So here’s what you need to think about. Biden is pushing the “electric car/truck/bus” program not down your throat, but someplace else. Why should taxpayers foot the bill for the charging stations for all of these electric cars/trucks/buses? Funding for this is in the bill he’s signing on Monday.
Why aren’t gas stations, truck stops and rest areas in every state along the highways, in the cities and small towns putting these charging stations in and charging motorists to use them? After all, they are going to be the “electric gas station” of the future if you listen to Biden and all of the supporters. Let “private business” or the state in rest areas charge the motorists just like they do when the person is buying gas or diesel. The ability to sell electricity at a rate that is acceptable to the motorists will help them offset the losses of not selling gas or diesel. There is no reason why the government should be footing this bill by spending our tax money to make it convenient for the electric vehicle owner.
Richard McDonald
Greeneville