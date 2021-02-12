Tennesseans Deserve Better From Governor Lee
Dear Sir:
I am disappointed in Governor Bill Lee’s State of the State Address tonight. I am not sure if he chooses to live an alternative reality, actively turning a blind eye, or only cares about the partisan special interest groups that support him; but, Governor Lee made no mention of families suffering across Tennessee.
Tennessee ranks 46th in the nation for student funding and teachers earn less today than they did a decade ago after inflation. Governor Lee’s proposed teacher raise is an insult to educators. He said they would fully fund the BEP formula, but didn’t address that the formula is broken. In the middle of a pandemic, Governor Lee did not even mention Tennessee health care, where more than 10% of Tennesseans do not have health coverage with the 5th highest average deductibles in the nation. Governor Lee bragged about our economy, but the only people benefitting from our economy are the large corporations funding his campaign. Tennessee workers earn $10,000 less each year than the average American, and one in five kids in Tennessee lived in poverty before the pandemic.
Children are hungry, schools are struggling to pay staff and bills, workers are being exploited, and families are having to choose whether to feed themselves or pay the utility bill, while Governor Lee boasted about withholding two billion dollars in family assistance to pad a rainy-day fund. Tennessee families deserve respect, attention, protection, and investment. Tennessee families are suffering, it’s past time to use rainy day funds.
Darrell Key
Greeneville
Darrell Key is chairman of the Greene County Democratic Party.