Dear Sir:
The 113th General Assembly of the State of Tennessee adjourned after declaring war on the LGBTQ+ community and the City of Nashville. Bills discriminating against the transgender community include: banning gender-affirming care for minors, ignoring preferred pronouns in schools and criminalizing “public” drag shows. These bills are harmful to Tennessee’s trans community, resulting in additional mental health issues and suicides among that population.
Legislators passed several bills in retaliation against the Nashville Metro Council voting against hosting the 2024 Republican National Convention. The bills changed the existing Nashville City airport and sports authority boards, giving the Legislature appointing power.
What the 113th Assembly was NOT able to do was hide their scandals.
- Lt. Governor Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge was discovered frequently commenting on risqué Instagram photos posted by a young gay man.
- After passing the ban on drag shows a picture of Bill Lee in drag was discovered in his high school yearbook, says it was all in good fun.
- House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, is not living in the district he represents. The Tennessee Constitution states a representative of a district has to be a qualified voter in that district, Section 2-2-122(a)(5) of the Tennessee Code, “[t]he place where a married person’s spouse and family have their habitation is presumed to be the person’s place of residence.” In addition to not following the Tennessee Constitution, Sexton claimed $295 daily per diem instead of the daily rate of $61 per day for legislators who live within 50 miles from the Capitol (2021 per diem rates.) Since August 2020, Speaker Sexton has wrongfully received taxpayer funded payments of about $80,000.
- Rep. Scotty Campbell, R-Mountain City, vice chair of the House Republican Caucus resigned after he violated the Legislature’s workplace discrimination and harassment policy. Why? He was harassing a 19-year-old intern. Research the “dirty” details for yourself.
The General Assembly voted to expel Justin Jones, D-Nashville and Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, for breaking decorum and speaking up against gun violence. I liken their expulsion to a 10-year jail sentence when 50 hours of community service would have been appropriate. Campbell, Sexton and Republican members of the Ethics Committee shamelessly voted for the Justins’ expulsions.
They also did NOT vote for sensible gun reform. Yes, the 113th General Assembly adjourned without passing laws to protect Tennesseans in schools, grocery stores, houses of worship, medical buildings, parking lots, etc. They did pass one gun law that further protects gun and ammunition manufacturers, dealers, and sellers against lawsuits. The Republican Legislators who passed the anti-LGBTQ+ laws under the pretense of protecting children, did NOTHING to address the number one killer of children — gun violence.
So currently Tennessee Taxpayers are out $80,000 from Sexton’s per diem, $8,843-plus to move the intern because of Campbell’s harassment, the cost of three special elections, $14 million to PRIVATE school security upgrades and a possible loss of $2 billion for federal funding due to the discriminatory laws.
Representative Hawk and Senator Southerland (a member of NRA) voted yes on the discriminatory bills, yes on expulsions and yes to protect gun manufacturers. Don’t you think we as Tennesseans deserve better?
Cheryl Summers
Greeneville