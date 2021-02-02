Tennessee Lawmakers Return To A Bad Idea On Guns
Dear Sir:
According to the Associated Press, Republican lawmakers in Tennessee are talking (again) about allowing most adults 21 and older to carry firearms — concealed or openly — without a license that now requires a background check and training.
Gov. Bill Lee says this is a good idea. Really? Utah’s governor is also on board this speeding train of death and destruction! Another bill expanding permitless carry in Montana has passed the State House. Can we say machismo, folks?
In 2003, Alaska became the first state to allow “concealed carry” without a permit. Since 2003, the annual rate of “aggravated assaults” with a firearm has increased 71% in you-know-where!
“I don’t need a stupid permit — I know how to use a gun and kill someone …”
Jerry L. Norris
Greeneville