Tennessee Spending, Harold Nichols and Jim Bakker
Dear Sir,
What would happen if they built a $2.7 million visitors center in Tennessee and no visitor came? The park is in Bledsoe and Van Buren counties and includes more than 29,800 acres across the Cumberland Plateau.
That $2.7 million would have helped the ongoing fight with the COVID-19 pandemic, folks.
In 1990, Harold Nichols was sentenced to death for the rape and first-degree felony murder of Karen Pulley. For three long decades, Pulley’s family has waited for justice to be served. Nichols’ execution was scheduled Aug. 4, but our all-wise Gov. Bill Lee has issued a rare reprieve due to COVID-19. Execution date? Not until at least the end of this year. Lee has argued (AP release, Aug. 24) he doesn’t believe the amount of resources (b-s, I say) needed for such an execution was the “right thing to do” in the middle of a pandemic. Can we say asinine?
Closing … I see my old pal, Pastor Jim Bakker, is in hot water again. Back to his dirty tricks again. On April 28, “Jimmy” received approval for an amount between $650,000 and $1.7 million in Paycheck Protection Program funds. On The Jim Bakker Show (clever name!) a silver product has been suggested to treat or prevent COVID-19 infection: buy it, it may help you! Holy water and copper crosses are currently sold out!
FDA says the pastor’s “claims” are false. Now, would Bakker mislead his faithful flock?
Jerry L. Norris
Greeneville