Term ‘Unwed Mother’ Is Extinct And Offensive
Dear Sir:
I must call it to the attention of The Greeneville Sun that the term unwed mother is extinct (“Ribbon Cutting Held for New Apartments for Unwed Mothers,” Feb. 26). Women with children that are not married are called single parents. The term unwed mother is arcane and a blight on women. I personally find it offensive that the Baptists and the paper carry on the tradition of lessening a woman’s status by labeling her “unwed.”
Many women choose to be single. Many women want to be parents alone. Many gays adopt. So, an unwed mother’s home with drab little apartments that took four years and counting to finish and put on the main drag of the town to highlight their situation is a blight on this community. It is a shameful holdover from a time long gone by. It diminishes the woman and is a stunningly backward concept. Let us know when the town makes a home for unwed fathers.
Park Overall
Afton