Dear Sir:
A recently submitted letter to the editor “asked” Rep. Jeremy Faison questions about policy decisions in Tennessee. It is a fundamental right of every Tennessean to question their government.
We are lucky that in Tennessee the people overwhelmingly vote conservative, so much so that in our part of East Tennessee no Democrat has represented us in Congress since 1879. Thank goodness for Republicans.
Because of this, Tennessee ranks as the most fiscally stable state in the country. Our pension plan for all state employees is fully funded. We are first in the country for long-term stability. We have increased spending on education every year since Republicans have been in charge. We have an influx of people moving to this state with the most amount of U-Hauls coming here than any other state. We rank first for the best business climate in America. We have the best-ranked infrastructure in the Southeast. Thank goodness for Republicans.
This year alone, Tennessee expanded postpartum care to mothers for a full year, gave Tennesseans greater access, transparency, and more control over prescriptions, established a commission to study the medical marijuana issue, established our state as a sanctuary state for the Second Amendment, stiffened penalties on criminals who steal firearms, invested $100 million into broadband for rural communities, increased teacher salaries by $163 million, and put $250 million into a mental health trust fund. Thank goodness for Republicans … more specifically thank goodness for Jeremy Faison, David Hawk and Steve Southerland.
Brett Purgason
Greeneville
Brett Purgason is chairman of the Greene County Republican Party.