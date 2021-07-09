Dear Sir:
To the citizens of Greeneville and Greene County:
On behalf of the USS Greeneville crew members, past and present, and our families, I would like to extend our gratitude for the outpouring of love and support shown to us again during our 25th Anniversary Celebration and Reunion. I could say a lot, but I will just share some of the comments that were written on our group Facebook page by various members of our group:
“These last 4 days have been amazing. Greeneville, TN there are no words for your hospitality to the sailors and their families of the USS Greeneville.”
“This little town has so much heart and the love and support for their boat and our military is something really special. Thank you to all who worked so tirelessly to bring us all together and thank you for opening your hearts and homes to us. We are so grateful for you. Our hearts are full. So much love!!”
“Just as incredible are the men and women of Greeneville and Greene County Tennessee who have welcomed us into their city, their homes and their hearts for more than 28 years. Greeneville is like Mayberry on steroids”
“Greeneville Tennessee, a town that takes patriotism very seriously. They rolled out the red carpet for us! I have never met so many nice people, such a great place to spend this 4th of July.”
“Great day in this amazing town. Patriotism is alive and well.”
“This town is truly remarkable. They give you hope in America and show you the USA is not what the news would like you to believe. I love this town”
“I have never come across a more patriotic town in my life! They love their namesake Submarine and welcome crew members past and present as well as family members with open arms!”
“It was our first trip to Greeneville and most certainly won’t be our last.”
“Cheers to the Community of Greeneville who treat us as their own families as soon as our feet hit the ground.”
“Thanks to the city of Greeneville for laying out the red carpet! You truly are the best namesake city the Navy has!!”
In closing, I will tell you that there will be many more coming to town to celebrate with you for our 30th in 2026, and many plan to visit this great area in the interim.
Bob Rediske
Chuckey
Navy veteran Bob Rediske is a USS Greeneville plankowner, meaning he was a member of the submarine’s first crew.