The Greene County Recovery Court Program had a recent graduation and the team would like to take the opportunity to thank the Greene County citizens and community businesses for their faithful support of our program and its participants. Together we are building a strong recovery community that is providing an opportunity for our participants to recover in an environment free of the stigma that is often associated with those with addiction and substance use disorder. We are forever graceful for your support.
On behalf of the team, we sincerely thank the following:
CCI Probation for aiding with community monitoring and bi-weekly random drug screening. CCS Treatment for providing the group therapy treatment services for our clients. Frontier Health for their partnership with our program and providing individual counseling and other needed services for our clients. First Church of God, Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Trinity United Methodist Church and Greeneville Parks and Recreation for providing meeting spaces for our graduations and Life Skills Training. Allen Johnson and Mark Freshour of Greeneville Oil and Petroleum for providing incentives for our participants on a regular basis. Food City, Ben Raby and Marsh Petroleum, and BoRoonies for providing and/preparing food for our graduations. Angeez’ Bakery for providing cakes and Creamy Cup for providing ice cream for our graduations. Jancie Painter for advocating for oµr participants and providing Life Skills Training. Ballad Health and Strong Futures Program for aiding with locating treatment, assistance with Life Skills Training and employment, and long-term services. Crenlo Engineered Cabs for being a second chance employer. 411 Services, John Deere, SRK, Parkway Products, Donaldson Filtration, HUF, Everidge, TITAN Packaging, MECO, ENDOT, and Glopal Swap and Shop for supporting our participants as they re-enter the workforce. Tusculum Dental Care for providing dental services for our participants.
Tyler Kelley, Cindy Wilhoit
and Kenneth N. Bailey Jr.
Kelley is Greene County Recovery Court director, Without is Recovery Court case manager and Bailey is Recovery Court judge.