Dear Sir,
2020 has been a very difficult and stressful time. A worldwide pandemic and a highly divided election have taken the main stage in everyday events. However, there are some other issues that not only continue to exist, but have become even more serious. With business and school closures, economic hardships mean some real life and death decisions. Rural Resources is a local nonprofit that has landed in the middle of these hardships. With cutbacks in government grant funding, curtailment of “normal” educational and training events, fundraising efforts have taken on new meanings with trying to meet their purpose. Food sustainability is a major problem for a lot of Greene Countians, especially the children. Forty percent of this county is listed at or below the poverty level. The new economic hardship only compounds the situation. School food programs and food distribution efforts have been severely hampered.
In order to continue operations, Rural Resources has made some changes to their fundraising efforts. A few weeks ago the annual Incredible Dinner On Main Street was conducted with COVID-19 protocols. The always highly anticipated dinner was fantastic, and the community support was over the top as 180 dinners were served. When the original event was canceled, all of the sponsors supported the venue change. Thank you, Greeneville Federal, Cornerstone Financial, Jesse and Jesse Law, Rogers Family Dental, Town Square Package Store, Andrew Johnson Bank, Well Stocked Bar, and the General Morgan Inn. The meal was prepared by Robert McDonald, Chef Bistro By Tracks in Knoxville, with the grateful help from Torri Peters, Rush Bakshi, Chelsea Denton, Angelika Polte, Corinne Southerland, Riley Kiker, and Lennon White. And the farmer suppliers include 3 Graces Dairy, Gibson's Berry Farm, Dixon Hill Farm, Maker Way, Greene Pasture Farm and Hatchery, Dashing Ducklings Farm, Sunset View Farm, Hampton's Hampton, Dominick's Garden, Anson Mills, Zavels Farm, Prime Number Farms, Sunnyhill Greenehouse, Cruz Farms, Mingus Mills, Luedtke Acres, Rushy Spring Farms, Beaverdam Creek Mill, and Two Moons Market Garden.
A big thank you for your effort and support. And a really big thank you to all of those that purchased dinner tickets and made other monetary donations. These funds will help Rural Resources to continue their food sustainability programs.
This next weekend, Saturday, Oct. 10, Rural Resources will present this year's COVID-19-protocol-following Fall Brew Fest. The enthusiastic response from last year’s event made this a must have. Although it won't be held as a gathering, the new tradition continues. Tickets for two dinners and six craft beers may be purchased online at RuralResources.net .
Thank you so much for your support.
Joel Hausser
Greeneville
Hausser is chairman of Rural Resources.