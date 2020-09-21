Thank You Greeneville And Greene County Law Enforcement
Dear Sir,
I was taking my wife to a follow-up appointment due to her recent knee surgery when our borrowed car ran out of diesel. Not one but two Greeneville police officers came to our aid. When I was unable to reach a family member via mobile phone, one police officer stayed with my wife and me. The other police officer went to our home to inform a family member, in person, that we needed help.
The police officer led our family member to us and then helped my wife, who is unable to walk, into the other vehicle.
We made it to our appointment on time.
One police officer stayed with our stranded vehicle and the female family member. The other police officer went back to our home, retrieved our gas can and then purchased fuel with his own money. After pouring fuel into the bone-dry tank, the police officer patiently tutored how to manipulate the ignition and gas pedal until the vehicle finally started.
Folks, it’s comforting to know we have this caliber of officers patrolling our streets and highways night and day. With their dedication we will never have to experience the trouble and turmoil happening all across our country.
Thank you, Greeneville and Greene County police departments, as we appreciate all that you did yesterday, all that you did today, and all that you will do tomorrow.
Jim Emory
Greeneville