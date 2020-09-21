Thank You To Morning Pointe, Amedisys
Dear Sir,
I am writing on behalf of myself and my family to publicly thank the staff at Morning Pointe Assisted Living of Greeneville and the Amedisys Hospice staff. Our mother, Camilla Hurst, lived at Morning Pointe for two years until her death in early August. She was so pleased with the care she received there that she didn’t even want to leave for outings. She felt safe, socially engaged with other residents and catered to by the wonderful staff. Amedisys enabled Mom to remain at Morning Pointe by providing for her medical needs from COPD and avoid hospital stays.
We also want to give a shoutout to Lisa McCamey and the good folks at Aunt Bea’s. They enriched our mom and dad’s lives after they moved back to Tennessee in 2013. We sincerely thank all the people who have provided such wonderful care to our mother and many others. Greeneville has great people!
And before closing, please vote for good people for important positions this November. Kindness and goodness matter. Mom would second that!
Betty Hurst
Marshall, N.C.