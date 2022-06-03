On behalf of the Greene County Partnership (GCP) staff, I would like to thank our community for their support. The last couple of weeks have taxed the team to coordinate and execute two major events for our community, all of Greene County, that have significant economic impact. These events, 27th Annual Iris Festival and the NJCAA DIII World Series, could not be made possible without the support of not only our local governmental leadership, community partners, businesses, volunteers (Sports Council and Main Street Greeneville) and of course our local citizens.
The behind-the-scenes planning and preparation for two very different events that brings a diverse event offering can only be attributed to the commitment of the aforementioned to continue to make Greene County a very special place with family friendly events that again, support our local businesses and local economy.
I would like especially thank my staff for what they have been able to accomplish these past two weeks. If you see them, please say “thanks!” They have burned the candle at both ends in order to make our visitors feel welcome but also to provide events that make us all proud. They could not have been successful without the support of our local police, fire, public works, parks and recreation, Greeneville Light & Power, and a plethora of businesses. A special thanks to our local educational partners as we have utilized their facilities and staff to host these events.
As our community continues to grow, and as we, the GCP, continue to partner with other organizations to increase our event offerings, each of us will need the community’s support. This support comes not only in attendance, but through volunteering and sponsorships, as we are the “Volunteer” state.
Thanks again for everyone’s support and we look forward to seeing the community at our next events!
Jeff Taylor
Greeneville
The writer is president and CEO of the Greene County Partnership.