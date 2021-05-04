Thank You To School Nutrition Staff Members
Dear Sir:
It has been over a year since the COVID pandemic hit and the schools in our state had to instantly pivot from in-person to virtual learning. Thousands of children across Tennessee were in danger of losing access to the nutrition they rely on from school meals. Without giving it a second thought, our school nutrition staff immediately stepped up, working day and night to figure out new systems of getting meals to students — by meal drive-thru, pick-up, or drop-off, they made it happen.
Due to the crisis, even more families in our community are facing financial strain. In 2021, an alarming 1 in 6 kids could face hunger because of the pandemic. Yet, our school nutrition staff have been there, working tirelessly through the summer, through weekends, through holidays, to make sure kids in our state get the nutrition they need.
On this May 7, School Lunch Hero Day, and every day, we want to say thank you to all the school nutrition staff across our state. You help guarantee kids are healthy and ready to learn and provide a constant in these challenging times. Your love and dedication for what you do and those you serve are noteworthy and extraordinary. Our gratitude cannot be overstated!
Marissa Spady
Chattanooga
The writer is a regional program associate with No Kid Hungry Tennessee.