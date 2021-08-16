Dear Sir:
I would like to take this time to thank everyone that came and did so much for me on July 3, including USS Greeneville sailors, Greene County Habitat for Humanity, Vicki Culbertson (Habitat executive director), Brian Cutshall (USS Greeneville Committee member), Jim Dumond (pastor of Reformation Lutheran Church) and Dennis Shumate (associate pastor of Towering Oaks Baptist Church). I was so grateful for all they did. Everyone volunteered their time and worked so hard!
Thank you also to Kevin Morrison (Greene County mayor) and David Hawk (state representative). God showed up and showed out that day. Thank you, volunteers, for all you did.
My daughter, son-in-law and grandkids saw a miracle that day. I know Dale (Gregory’s husband who passed away in October) was looking down and smiling.
God bless you all. I will never forget you.
Sarah Gregory
Greeneville
Editor’s Note: When USS Greeneville sailors visited Greeneville on Independence Day weekend, they and other Greene County Habitat for Humanity volunteers built a handicapped-accessible ramp, cleaned up and spruced up at Sarah Gregory’s home on the Newport Highway.