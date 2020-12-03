Dear Sir:
Only in Greene County! Driving home on East Allen’s Bridge Road, I decided to wait for the stopped mailman. The road was hilly and I was not in a hurry. Evidently, the mailman was out of his car delivering a package. He soon returned followed by two small yellow kittens who attempted to get in his car. Turning around, he scooped them up gently and returned them to the porch. He then ran to get into his car before they could follow again. Thanks to the mailman, whoever you are, for giving me an opportunity to SMILE! I love people in Greene County!
Esther Sias
Greeneville