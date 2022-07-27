Last Saturday night, I had the pleasure of attending the Rural Resource Incredible Dinner in downtown Greeneville. As I have been able to attend all of the past dinners as the chairman of the Rural Resources Board, want to take this opportunity to thank so many for their support of Rural Resources efforts.
First, a big thank you to all of those that purchased tickets to attend, and especially to those that sponsored the event. JOST, Eastman Credit Union, Cornerstone Wealth Management Group, USA Regenerative, Town Square Package Store, Roger Family Dental, Andrew Johnson Bank, Greeneville Light and Power, Farm Bureau, Bewley Properties, TEG Lease, and B & J Farm. Thank you also to Jan’s Salon, Historic Valentine Mill, Route 66, Meco, Catalyst Coffee Company, The General Morgan Inn, Town of Greeneville (Both Public Works and Police Department), Cumberland Presbyterian Church, First Baptist Church, St. James Episcopal Church, Elevate @129 Main St., and First Presbyterian Church.
The dinner was prepared by three wonderful chefs, Dustin Barnett and Kirk Denhan of Chartwells, and Rural Resources’ own Rushmie Bakski. It will really be hard to top this next year. Thank you also to the Rural Resources teen program as these kids helped in preparation as well as adding to their learning experience.
Local suppliers for the ingredients include English Mountain Trout Farm, Sunnyhill Greenhouse, Sunshine Gardens, Field & Flour, Green Pasture Farms, Snapps Ferry Packaging, Kingsport Provision Company, Mossy Creek Mushrooms, Hope Farms, Summerfield Herb Farm, Buffalo Trail Orchard, Wolfs Haven Farm, and B & J Farm.
The Rural Resource board of directors, Emily, Robert, Jennifer, Lisa, Brent, Robert, Jerry, and Sara, who volunteered their time to help make this event successful. Parke Brummitt for being such a great fundraiser.
And again to the teen program gang and all of the other wonderful people in Greene County who volunteered as servers, dishwasher, gophers, and as neededs, to make this such a wonderful experience.
My thank you. After this, I am looking forward to the Brewfest in September. I hope to see you all there.