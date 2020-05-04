Thanks To All Who Support Farmers Market
Dear Sir,
On behalf of the board and vendors of the Depot Street Farmers Market we would like to thank the Greeneville community for their enthusiastic support of our opening market day this past Saturday. Like everyone else, we are trying to figure out what our “new normal” is going to be as we navigate through these unprecedented times dealing with Covid-19. Yet, at the same time we want to support our local growers, producers and artisans and customers in a safe manner.
We opted for an online market where a person orders and pays online. Then on Saturday morning they get curbside pick-up service in downtown Greeneville. We are hoping to open a walk through market later in the summer.
We would also like to thank Jeff Taylor and the Greene County Partnership for their support by allowing us to use their parking lot this season while Depot Street is being transformed. For more information on how to order go to https://dsfm.locallygrown.net/market.
Mary Goldman
Greeneville
The writer is a past president of the Depot Street Farmers Market.