On behalf of the Greene County Partnership (GCP) staff, I would like to thank our community for your continued support in 2022. Additionally, I want to say great job and thank you to my team at the GCP for all you do! It has been an amazing year and what a time to be living in Greene County! Despite the challenges of inflation and supply chain disruptions, our community is thriving. We continue to see strong growth in capital investments, job creation and residential housing. Our Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increased 7.2% over prior year and now totals $2.8 billion.
The State of Tennessee, local leaders and employers are proving they believe in the future of Greene County as they continue to make substantial investments:
$7.6 million TDEC grant for water infrastructure
$30 million funding for new Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) facility
$3.7 million funding for Town of Greeneville Fire Hall
$1.3 million purchase of Snapps Ferry for industrial development (Thank you, Greene County Commission.)
$550,000 for City of Tusculum Fire Hall
$150,000 for Façade Grants through Main St. Greeneville
$100,000 Site Development Grant for Greene Valley
Greene County is on track for record growth in the next five years. With this growth will be some challenges and frustration. When my children were in their toddler days, they would say, “I am really, really, really ready for Santa Clause.” Well, I am really, really, really ready for Depot Street to be completed! This has been a test of patience for all, but it will be worth it when completed! We all must show continued support of our downtown businesses and to the men and women working diligently to complete this significant project and others to come. Thank you own of Greeneville for the investment!
2023 is aligning to be a very special year as the team at the GCP collaborates with our businesses and other community partners to bring new events while building on our existing lineup. Thank you again for supporting the GCP whether it has been financially or with “sweat equity!” The GCP is very excited about the momentum we have and where we are going! We hope that you will join the “GreeneTrain” and roll into 2023 with us!
We wish you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy, Healthy and Prosperous New Year!
Jeff Taylor
Greeneville
The writer is president and CEO of the Greene County Partnership.