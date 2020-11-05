Thanks To Election Commission, Board Members
Dear Sir:
Donna A. Burgner, administrator of elections and Barbara Mitchell, chief deputy, and Justin Reaves of the Greene County Election Commission, and Board of Commissioners: Peggy A. McCamey, Chairman, William West, secretary, Charles L. Johnson, member, Latasha W. Keller, member, Charlena Kendrick Dean, member, and the dozens of support staff, especially technicians Donnie Bell and Bill Edmonds, on behalf of the Greene County Democratic Party, I want to publicly express our appreciation for the persistent and dedicated focus on our local elections process. The planning and foresight over the last four years from equipment purchases to building relocation and epidemic preparedness makes Greene County among the leaders in the election processes and this most recent election with record turnout reaffirms those comments.
As a poll worker, outside my role of the Greene County Democratic Party chair, at the Ottway Precinct, North Greene Middle School location, I was so encouraged to see multiple members of the Election Commission support team and commissioners making visits to that location as I’m sure they did across Greene County. Those face-to-face on-sites are so helpful and encouraging to poll workers.
Again, the Greene County Democratic Party expresses our sincere appreciation to the entire team of the Greene County Election Commission.
Darrell Key
Greeneville