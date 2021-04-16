Thanks To Health Care, Frontline Workers
Dear Sir:
The coverage in The Greeneville Sun and national press of the COVID-19 pandemic has made one thing plain: the heroic efforts of health care and other emergency workers.
My wife and I were excited to receive our second COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday at the former Greene Valley site, and the workers who guided the process – the officers who directed parking, the servicemen who took our information, and the staff who administered the shot – were kind and professional.
I was privileged to be able to work from home for much of the pandemic. Now back in the office, I still don’t endure the daily perils faced down by doctors, nurses and frontline workers.
Our county owes you a great debt. As we finally return to some sense of normalcy, may we never forget the sacrifices you made.
O.J. Early
Tusculum