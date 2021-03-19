Thanks To Those Providing Vaccines At Greene Valley
Dear Sir:
This is our first letter to the editor after many years of residing in this community — and it’s not to complain. Rather, we would like to extend our congratulations and thanks to the many professionals and volunteers who are providing COVID-19 vaccines at Greene Valley. After seeing TV coverage (local and national) of the distributions elsewhere, we take off our hats to the organization and speed of this operation, carried off at a facility well-suited to it. We hope everyone who has the opportunity to get the virus shot takes it and if you go for it at Greene Valley, rest assured your experience will be top-notch.
Myron J. Smith Jr.
Chuckey