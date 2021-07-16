I am taking this opportunity to express my sincere appreciation to all the people that volunteered their time and efforts for a cause to benefit others. These selfless, caring individuals give of their time and expect nothing in return for their efforts. They inspire us to serve, to give, and to care.
On Saturday, July 3, I witnessed first hand well over 80 hardworking volunteers with our Habitat and USS Greeneville Project work together at four different job sites to help families in our community. In five short hours many tasks were accomplished by teamwork, God-given talents, and incredible effort.
Through the support of our sponsors and the valiant work accomplished by our volunteers, we walked away that day with full hearts and incredible new friends. All the families we reached out to were very grateful and welcomed the help they received.
We extend our deepest gratitude to the USS Greeneville, Inc. committee, all the USS Greeneville sailors that volunteered, and our Habitat volunteers. We also convey our thanks to Towering Oaks Baptist Church, First Baptist Church, and George Wertzel of Ginko Gallery for their exceptional work in constructing handicap-accessible ramps for families in need. Thank you, Reformation Lutheran Church, for helping us provide lunch to all these volunteers and also a “Big” thanks to our sponsors for helping support our efforts during this special day: First Horizon Bank, Grand Rental, Premium Waters, Andrew Johnson Bank, D and A Woodworks, Artistic Printers, Greeneville Noon Rotary Club, and MC Septic.
I urge you to please understand that helping someone no matter how big or small the gesture …. a simple act of kindness can make a tremendous positive impact in someone’s life. Our thanks to everyone that has volunteered for Greene County Habitat for Humanity or any service organization caring for people in our community.
Vicki Culbertson
Greeneville
Vicki Culbertson is executive director of Greene County Habitat for Humanity.