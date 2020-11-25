Dear Sir:
Thanksgiving is a time for us to reflect on and give thanks for the many blessings in our lives.
While this Thanksgiving may look different than past years for many families, this day is a good reminder that even during times of uncertainty we have so much to be grateful for as Americans. America is the greatest country in the world, and we owe our blessings and freedoms to the men and women serving in our armed forces. Every Thanksgiving, I say a special prayer for the brave service members serving overseas. They cannot be with their families and friends here in the States, but they should continually be in our prayers.
This year, as my time in Congress comes to an end, I am giving thanks for the opportunity to serve you as your representative in Washington. It has been the honor of my life, and I am humbled and grateful that you put your trust in me to serve you for the past twelve years.
I thank you again, and I wish you a very happy Thanksgiving and God bless you.
U.S. Rep. Phil Roe
Johnson City
The writer represents the 1st Congressional District of Tennessee.