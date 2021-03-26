The American Rescue Plan Act Of 2021 Helps Us All
Dear Editor:
The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARP), supported wholly and only by Democrats, will help states, communities and individuals in many ways. In addition to giving adults stimulus checks, it gives extra payments to families with children, extends unemployment benefits and gives millions of dollars to schools. Greene County schools will get about $15 million and the town of Greeneville’s schools will get about $5 million. None of Greene County’s three federal representatives voted for this bill.
Our Tennessee representatives are knowingly misstating what is in the ARP. They are also knowingly misstating that a disproportionate amount of the funds goes to blue states. Tennessee will be receiving over $6 billion in direct aid from the ARP, and combined with national aid for hard-hit tourism businesses, rent and mortgage assistance, education and other relief funds allocated by the plan, Tennessee is expected to benefit to the tune of more than $30 billion. Did you know the ARP was opposed by our governor as “not needed” and by our senior senator as not enough for Tennessee compared to what other states are receiving?
It should be pointed out that over the last 20 years, 11 of the 12 states most dependent on the federal government have Republican leadership. Twelve of the 14 least dependent have Democratic leadership. Of all the states receiving federal dollars, Tennessee is the 14th most dependent, and our state government is the 9th most dependent on federal dollars given to each state government. I cannot imagine why our governor and senior senator claim we are doing just fine.
Verify the information you hear and read. Find sources of information you can rely on and then verify for yourself. Information sources for this letter include “How Tennessee may spend $30 billion in aid from the American Rescue Plan” (The Tennessean, March 12), and “2021’s Most & Least Federally Dependent States” (John S. Kiernan, March 17).
When our elected officials provide disinformation to justify partisan politics at the expense of us, their constituents, they must be voted out of office.
Art Gillen
Greeneville