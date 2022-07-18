These reflections below, are unnerving images of how I view numerous loud-speaking people who speak gibberish, prattle and drivel. Most of their talk is found in their politics and in the media. I call it progressive fraudulence. For the most part, it’s nonsense and uneducated ignorance. There is a word for this appalling and abysmal mindlessness. It’s noted as F.A.I.R. and I see it continually in politics.
F.A.I.R. is an acronym for fear, apathy, ignorance and resistance. This is what we “the people” receive in abundance when our leaders, mostly political, sit on their duffs until something traumatic, in their lives, rocks their personal world, or wakes them up! Only then do they resist taking action for making substantive significant change/s. If they do! This is mainly because it’s uncharted territory for them. They also have to venture out of their comfort zone/s. Do they deserve to be in political office? Do they truly know what is going on in world? Do they tell the whole unadulterated truth? Or, do they blame others for their mistakes, misunderstandings, and inadequacies?
To make progress, one must care enough to get involved in one’s life and contribute worthwhile ideas, suggestions and take plausible action/s to overcome objections that only offer pessimistic thinking. People who proactively contribute are either inclined to make change or fight, argue or debate against doing anything short of doing absolutely nothing but spout out empty meaningless rhetoric.
We allow our so-called (s)elected leaders to do mostly nothing, and it is all under the guise that they represent us and are fulfilling our wishes, expectations and/or our demands. Well, these buffoons don’t meet my personal standards, nor do they come close to measuring up to their “promised obligations” to our nation, and being fulfilled. All I see and hear is useless rhetoric and self-serving attitudes. Do I say, “God bless their unrighteous intentions?” Sleepy Joe was my classmate at Syracuse University. Hmmmm!