Dear Sir,
As we enter another budget season it is of utmost importance that we reflect on what happened over the course of the past year. The Greeneville city residents saw a 13-cent increase to their Greene County property tax, but what new services did that 13 cents get for our residents? Normally when there is a tax increase the governing body, in this case Greene County, makes an argument for new or increased spending. Not last year. Apparently, Greene County needed funds to balance their budget, and unfortunately the city residents were used as the source to fill the gap.
Let’s take a closer look at the numbers. In FY19, the Greene County education debt service fund was comprised of $1,415,950 of property taxes and $675,500 of local option sales taxes. Those numbers changed in FY20 with the property tax increase voted on by the Greene County Commission. In FY20 the education debt service was funded by $0 in property taxes and $1,875,000 in local option sales tax. Essentially, Greene County pulled the old switcheroo in shifting education debt service appropriation from a property tax to a sales tax. All of this so Greene County avoids the state requirement to share education debt service dollars back to the Greeneville City School System.
The issue remains: there was a shift in sales tax revenues of approximately $1,200,000 from the general fund to education debt service between FY19 and FY20, as well as a 13-cent property tax increase to city residents only. What county general fund item was reduced in FY20 that was formerly funded by the shift in sales tax? Or, was the increase in the county property tax rate on the Greeneville city resident used to pay expenses formerly covered by those local option sales taxes? If so, there is a serious question of taxpayer equity when a county property tax increases only on city residents in order to fill a county-wide general fund expense gap.
While this central issue has never been clarified, we can only hope the Greene County switcheroo does not continue into another budget process. My sincere hope is that our city residents would be given much more consideration before any tax increase would go into effect.
W.T. Daniels
Greeneville
Editor’s note: The writer is the mayor of Greeneville.