The Real COVID-19 Story
Dear Sir,
It seems to me the real story of COVID-19 in Greene County is where the problem is.
If I use the numbers you published on August 22 and purify them for the effects of Signature Health, then the rest of Greene County has 573 cases 194 of which have recovered and 6 of which have died. Those are unfortunate but not as alarming as the unadjusted totals. It appears Signature Health may have some shortcomings in their procedures and the precautions they exercise, and although their cases are real, they skew the statistics.
The numbers unadjusted for Signature Health are being used to determine whether or not to open schools, whether or not to reclose schools once they have been reopened and a host of other decisions that affect our daily activities. I think it is important to make those decisions armed with the proper information. Raw data can be misleading.
I would like to see a stratification analysis of deaths by age category with the average age for each category. That might be more useful in determining how precautions and care should be exercised.
There should be a big difference in approach to dealing with a virus that kills an otherwise healthy 15 or 30 year old and one that claims someone who is 80 years old and who suffers from kidney disease or congestive heart failure or lymphoma.
Why keep a 12 year old out of school because an 80 year old died?
Stephen Dickmann
Greeneville