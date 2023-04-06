Quit scaring our kids, and blaming the farmers about climate change.
There is no climate emergency. Global warming which now masquerades as climate change does not pose an existential threat to the earth or its people.
Nitrogen from fertilizers and cattle are not having any effect on the planet.
The UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has released the sixth assessment report of how they view earth’s future climate. This includes their forecast of global warming (climate change). The news media are reporting on this document in very hysterical and hyperbolic language saying we are warming at an alarming rate and must immediately spend large sums of money to mediate it. The IPCC is not a scientific body, but a political body. The truth is CO2 is increasing as we warm from the colder, little ice age, which ended about 200 years ago. The claim that this warming is because of the increased CO2 in the atmosphere is false, and considered unproven by thousands in the scientific community. There is no 97% consensus. The current satellite temperature record shows no significant warming from 2014 to present.
The IPCC bases their claims on numeric computer models to estimate what the future temperature will be; these models are fundamentally flawed and have been proven to not accurately predict future temperatures, and, in fact, do not even track the observed temperatures. They also predict more extreme weather in the future. Antarctic ice is increasing. There is no observed increase in hurricanes, tornados, flooding, rainfall, wildfires or any other of the climate goblins being use to bludgeon us into submission. Sea level is rising at a uniform rate of only several millimeters per year.
Because of this we are needlessly spending billions of dollars on solar and wind facilities, and working to shut down the dairy and beef industry.
None of this nonsense will have any impact on global climate.