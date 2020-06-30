This Nation Was Founded On Christian Principles
Dear Sir,
As we approach the 244th birthday of America, amidst all the turmoil and division, let us remember our heritage and be encouraged to love America, respect her founders, and be grateful to Almighty God for the privilege of living in the greatest country on earth. From her inception, America has been great because God made her great. He did this by using flawed people who were willing to obey Him and give Him glory for His deeds.
William Bradford stated in “Of Plymouth Plantation,” “We (the Pilgrims) all came to … America, with one ... aim, namely, to advance the kingdom of our Lord Jesus Christ.”
When the Declaration of Independence was signed by Congress, Samuel Adams, the Father of the Revolution, declared, “We have. . . restored the Sovereign to whom alone men ought to be obedient; from rising to setting sun, may His kingdom come.”
During the conflict Abigail Adams wrote, “The race is not to the swift nor the battle to the strong, but the God of Israel is He that giveth strength and power to His people.”
After America had won her independence, John Quincy Adams declared: “The highest glory of the American Revolution was … it connected, in one indissoluble bond, the principles of … civil government with the principles of Christianity.”
In the 1300s John Wycliffe, father of the English Protestant Reformation, said, “The Bible teaches government of the people, by the people, for the people?” Fifty-two of the fifty-five framers of the Constitution were orthodox, evangelical Christians. A 10-year study done by the University of Houston (a secular university) found that 94% of the significant quotes during the Constitutional Convention were either from the Bible or from men quoting the Bible! Our country’s laws are based on the Word of God.
In this letter, I have relied greatly on the words of others because the words of those who founded our country must surely carry more weight than my own. My favorite quote comes from Patrick Henry: “It cannot be emphasized too strongly or too often that this great nation was founded, not by religionists, but by Christians; not on religions, but on the Gospel of Jesus Christ.” He continued, “For this very reason peoples of other faiths have been afforded asylum, prosperity, and freedom of worship here.” True Christianity includes the Christ-empowered love for, and tolerance of, all people, regardless of race or faith. This was also recognized by the courts: “What gave to us this noble safeguard of religious toleration? It was Christianity …” (City of Charleston v. S.A. Benjamin, 1846)
George Washington, our first president deserves the last word: “… it is the duty of all nations to acknowledge the providence of Almighty God, to obey His will, to be grateful for His benefits, and to implore His protection and favor …” Let us do our duty! Happy Birthday, America!
Gail Ingram
Greeneville