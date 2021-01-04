Dear Sir:
On Jan. 2, Tennessee Democratic Party Chair Mary Mancini released a critical statement addressing the decision by Sen. Marsha Blackburn and Sen. Bill Hagerty to vote to oppose certifying the results of the 2020 election. Additionally, locally, 1st District House Rep. Diane Harshbarger has stated her intentions to also contest the electoral results.
In a clear and decisive popular vote margin of 7 million and an electoral college margin of 306 to 232, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris won the election. To date, the Trump administration has lost 60 of 61 lawsuits contesting the election results, and two such attempts were brought to the U.S. Supreme Court. There have been numerous election officials, Republican and Democrat, who have upheld the integrity of the November election. There is simply no proof that the results are anything but the legitimate will of the American people through a free and fair election process.
The decision by senators Blackburn and Hagerty and Congress member Harshbarger to refuse to accept the results of this fair and free election undermines the electoral process we have relied on for more than two centuries. In the absence of any proof of "widespread" fraud or improper conduct by local election commissions, what is the motivation? Why would Tennessee elected officials bend their conscience and character and betray the oath they took to defend and protect the constitution.? This is a mockery to Tennesseans they swore to serve.
Darrell Key
Greeneville
Darrell Key is chairman of the Greene County Democratic Party.