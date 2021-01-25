Transgender Athletes Have An Unfair Advantage
Dear Sir:
According to a Wall Street Journal report (wsj.com), one of Joe Biden’s first acts this past week was to sign a document that guarantees transgenders, male and female, the right to participate in their chosen gender’s sport. This means a male transgender can participate in women’s sports. We saw what a can of worms this opened in Connecticut when Terry Miller and Andraya Yearwood ran away (literally) with many of their high school conference races and awards, while the biological females lagged far behind. This is a ludicrous infringement on biological women athletes.
I am a retired college professor, former college athletic director, and former college men’s and women’s cross country coach. I know from personal experience that most women athletes cannot equally compete with men in most sports.
There are specialized positions where women can compete successfully with men as was demonstrated by Sarah Fuller of Vanderbilt.
Title IX was a law passed in 1972 that guarantees a level playing field for women in educational settings, including athletics. Allowing a male transgender to participate in women’s sports is a clear violation of this law in my opinion. Scientific inquiry as well as common sense have both proven that men and women have different skeletal muscular dimensions. We do not yet know if hormone therapy will equalize transgender’s athletic ability over time.
Look at the record books for collegiate, professional and olympic events. That’s proof enough!
Jim Fields
Greeneville