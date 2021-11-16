Dear Sir:
There has been much rhetoric concerning individuals' motivation to work, often concluding with the assumption that generous government benefits reduce the motivation to work. While that may be a factor in some cases, there may be more factors involved.
Employers may have inflexible work schedules making it difficult or impossible for potential employees to coordinate employment with their family and child care needs, as well as their ability to commute to and from work.
I recently received the following official statistics under the FOIA:
"As of November 9, 2021 there are 51,814 licensed drivers and 6,164 drivers suspended/revoked in Greene County."
Over one in 10 citizens of Greene County legally cannot drive, and I'm certain that of those legally licensed to drive, not all own a vehicle which would allow them to work.
Greene County is not pedestrian friendly, and perhaps transportation assistance and flexibility in working hours would benefit employers as well as potential employees.
When the Greene County school board considered consolidating the high schools, lengthy commute times precluded it; yet lengthy commuting times remain an obstacle for the majority of Greene County citizens who live outside of the town of Greeneville.
Perhaps the Greene County Commissioners should keep this in mind while considering purchasing 50 acres for commercial development just outside of Greeneville. Currently there are several 50-acre-plus sites for sale, at a significantly lower price, located in more remote areas of Greene County, where local employment opportunities are few or entirely absent.
Nancy Schneck
Greeneville