Troubled By Holston Home’s Policies Of Exclusion
Dear Sir:
I am addressing this letter to Mr. Bradley Williams of the Holston Children’s Home. Sir, I genuinely trust that you believe your ministry serves and protects children. I am heartened by your desire to do so. I am also deeply troubled by your policies of exclusion and ask you to prayerfully consider a few thoughts I offer from my own childhood experiences.
On Long Island, N.Y., my childhood friends included children of holocaust survivors. I visited my playmates’ homes, safe loving homes, and was curious about the numbers tattooed on my friend’s father’s back. She told me never to ask him about them because it was too horrible to remember. But we learned about it in school. How it began subtly, just exclusions from a few shops and neighborhoods, later segregation, ghettos and ultimately death camps. Not just Jewish people, but also homosexuals, gypsies and other marginalized people.
No doubt the Rutan-Ram family, to whom you deny service, is aware of this history and feels the deep pain of being branded unworthy. Religious freedom, of course, allows your organization to maintain insularity, promoting solely your own belief system. This same law also guarantees me the freedom to excuse myself from supporting groups whose practices violate my religious principles. My own Christian values require me to stand up for the oppressed and to oppose bigotry in all its forms. Yes Bigotry. It is a strong and odious word and I balk at using it but here is the definition: “Obstinate or intolerant devotion to one’s own opinions and prejudices.”
Your organization receives federal funding which comes from the tax dollars of the general American public; from me, from my former Jewish playmates, from atheists, other Christians, Muslims, homosexuals and all kinds of Americans. This is why there is a law that groups receiving federal funds cannot discriminate.
I understand your premise that you are serving the children and not the potential parents. And that you can claim exemption from this law. I disagree. Teaching a new generation of children that people who do not share their religious and cultural norms are worthy of ostracism is a terrible mistake. It risks descending into historic human suffering. Furthermore your current lawsuit drains funds that could be better used to help children in need.
The prophet Michah asks “What does the Lord require of me?” The answer comes, “to seek justice, love kindness and walk humbly with your God.”
Wendy Ritchey
Limestone