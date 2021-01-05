Dear Sir:
I spent years being taught the difference in right and wrong, the merits of good sportsmanship, and the qualities of being a good loser.
In the weeks, since our election, the person who continues to profess to be president has tried everything in his power and more to convince the American people that the election was, in fact, fraudulently stolen from him. He has had votes counted, recounted, then counted again. He has failed at every attempted lawsuit he and his robot cronies have managed to pull out of their hats and has come up with absolutely no evidence that the election was anything but fair and properly done. In other words, he is a bullying brat who simply LOST THE ELECTION!
He simply cannot accept that fact and his most recent antics have now gone beyond annoying, embarrassing, and irritating to even more criminal than before. There surely cannot be anyone who has not heard that ludicrous, absolutely deranged phone call he made to Georgia's Secretary of State first accusing him again of fraudulent voting practices in his state including misuse of the voting machines, shredding of ballots, miscounting of ballots which have been counted over and over again, and the one that really made it clear that he has flipped his lid, removing parts from INSIDE the voting machines. After he stopped begging him to "find" the 11,000 votes he needed to overturn the election, he literally threatened him with a criminal offense if he did not find them.
In all seriousness, even the most devoted to this maniac have got to admit these are the ramblings of a seriously sick person who in no way should be the leader of our country. He needs to be in an asylum. Whether you are a Republican or a Democrat, this man has gone over the edge, lost touch with reality, and is a real threat to what we have left of our democracy. I am truly appalled that there are so many Americans who have fallen under the spell of such a despicable demon of a human being.
Pat Russo
Greeneville